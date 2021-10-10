Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was killed in the line of duty Saturday night as he was ambushed while in his patrol unit.

The suspect, Matthew Mire, has been taken to the hospital and will be arrested and put into jail after his release.

According to WBRZ, Trooper Gaubert was found shot at the corner of Old Jefferson and Airline Highway Saturday around 6 p.m. This is near where officers have been searching for Mire throughout the day.

The trooper was dead for hours before he was found. LSP will be investigating that.

Trooper Gaubert was a 19-year veteran of the Louisiana State Police Department.

Trooper Gaubert embodied everything we stand for; honor, duty, selfless service, and courage,” said the announcement by State Police. “In the days ahead, we will mourn his tragic death and honor his service to our department and the citizens of Louisiana.

Watch as Louisiana State Police Troopers pay tribute to their fallen brother:

Reaction to Trooper Gaubert's death is coming from across the state.

Governor John Bel Edwards sent our this message via Facebook:

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office sent out their condolences:

Lafayette Mayor-President released the following statement:

I am saddened to share that Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, was fatally shot while on duty, in Prairieville, on Saturday night. He was apparently ambushed while in his patrol unit. A suspect is in custody. Our thoughts and prayers are with Master Trooper Gaubert, his family, friends and colleagues, and the entire law enforcement community in Louisiana. These men and women put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. Days like this remind us that the price of their service, and their sacrifice, can be their very lives. We owe them a tremendous debt. #RIPAdamGaubert

WBRZ reports Mire has a history of violence after allegedly attacking his grandfather in 2017 at a home in Central they both lived in Mire was accused of pushing and hitting him in the chest after the grandfather told him to clean up after himself. Mire was issued a misdemeanor.

31-year-old Matthew Mire allegedly shot multiple people overnight in Livingston and Ascension Parishes and got into a shootout and pursuit with a Louisiana State Trooper.

Troopers say they are working with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and other local agencies to bring Mire in. One person died, three other people were critically injured, and a Trooper was nearly shot in the incidents.

Mire is considered armed and dangerous.

Please call 911, LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP to report any suspicious activity in the case.

"We do not believe [the shooting in Livingston Parish] to be a random shooting," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement, according to WBRZ. "It's believed Mire was familiar with the victims."

Sheriff’s deputies say the person killed by Mire was his half-sister - 37-year-old Pamela Adair - in Prairieville..

WBRZ also listed the crime scenes where the shootings happened: