Storms Likely Across Louisiana Today – Severe Weather Possible

Residents across Louisiana will be keeping an eye on the sky for showers, thunderstorms, and the potential of severe weather as we begin the workweek. Most of the state enjoyed springlike conditions with warm breezes and mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. However, as we return to work and school today almost all of the state has been placed at risk for the potential of severe storms.

The only exception is the extreme southeastern corner of the state. While forecasters agree almost all of Louisiana will experience showers and storms as a frontal system pushes across the area later today and tonight, the majority of the strongest storms will be confined to the western, central, and northern portions of the state.

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles says areas to the north and west of Lafayette will likely see the heaviest showers and the heaviest accumulation of rainfall. The best guess on when the rain will begin depends on what part of the state you find yourself in later today.

Forecasters say the Lake Charles area will see their rain threat increase shortly after lunch while in the Lafayette area the showers and storms are not forecast to arrive until much later in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts with this system will not likely be that heavy but there could be some localized downpours under some of the heavier showers or storms.

The forecast crew at KATC Television has the timing on today's storms playing out this way. Their forecast shows the storm system pushing through south Louisiana a little later than the guidance from the National Weather Service.

Most of South Louisiana remains in severe drought to moderate drought conditions. So, any rainfall at all would be deemed beneficial. The driest areas are indicated by the deep red and light orange colors on the map below. However, forecasters don't see this storm system as being a drought-buster by any stretch of the imagination.

Showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours. The rain will gradually end from the west as the storm system moves through. Residual rainfall should be out of the area by midday on Tuesday, then the rest of the workweek into the weekend looks to be mostly sunny and seasonable with overnight low temperatures in the 60s and afternoon high temperatures reaching into the low 80-degree range.