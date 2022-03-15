Strong Storms Rumbling Across South Louisiana This Morning

A quick glance at the National Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles this morning will show you exactly where the worst of the west weather is currently located. As of 0200 AM, the heaviest rain and storms associated with this current weather maker were pushing through Lake Charles and moving eastward.

The timing of the showers and storms will put the worst of the wet weather in the heart of Acadiana over the next hour to two hours. The good news is that most of the stronger downpours should clear the area before the morning commute.

Earlier this morning, actually very late last night, there was some severe weather associated with this line of storms as it moved through eastern Texas. A severe thunderstorm warning was posted for the Newton and Jasper Counties but those warnings have long since expired and the National Weather Service Office has not reissued any warning, at least at the time of this writing.

Here's the severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center.

Over the next several hours' Weather Service forecasters say we can expect some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Some of those wind gusts could be in excess of 40 mph during some of the stronger thunderstorms. The line of showers and storms was moving to the east at about 45 mph and some of the downpours could lead to localized street flooding.

The possibility of lingering standing water could lead to some issues for motorists who travel through low lying areas early this morning. Our advice, as always is "Turn Around, Don't Drown". Unless you know just how deep the water is and how fast the current is moving, there is no need to put yourself or first responders in harm's way.

The bulk of the wet weather should move out of the area by mid-morning. Behind this weather system, you can expect clearing skies and mild temperatures. The afternoon high is forecast to be in the mid-70s later today. The next threat of rain will like come in the wee small hours of Friday morning. In between now and then the weather should be quite springlike and perfect for Lafayette's Patty in the Parc St Patrick's Day celebration on Thursday night.