Strong Storms Rumbling Through South Louisiana This Morning

Just after 2:00 AM sleepy heads all across South Louisiana were awakened by the sound of thunder and flashes of lighting as an area of strong storms moved slowly across the area. Here's the way the radar scan from the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles depicted the storm activity.

weather.gov/lch weather.gov/lch loading...

Early in the evening, the weather service office from Lake Charles had posted a severe thunderstorm warning for Vernon and Rapides parishes in central Louisiana. That warning has since expired. That severe thunderstorm was part of this large area of rain and storms that extends from as far north as Shreveport to the coastal waters.

radar.weather.gov radar.weather.gov loading...

As we have been observing this area of showers and storms it is important to note that some of the storms within the area appear to be increasing in intensity. This could prompt more severe weather warnings before the morning is over.

In fact, a "bowed line" of thunderstorms appears to be forming out in front of this rain shield as it drops quickly to the south. A "bowed line" of storms as indicated on radar usually means the thunderstorms contain strong and gusty winds.

Based on our estimations the heaviest thunderstorm activity could be in the heart of Acadiana within the hour. The good news is that showers and storms will help cool things off and perhaps reduce the amount of instability in the atmosphere over South Louisiana.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

The official forecast from the National Weather Service does call for an increased threat of showers and storms for both today and tomorrow. Forecasters say rainfall totals should not create flooding situations around the area as only a tenth to a half an inch of new rainfall is expected.

However, there is a potential for localized flash flooding under some of the heavier showers or storms early this morning and later today. Especially if rainfall rates exceed the drainage capabilities when a lot of rain falls in a short period of time.

If you do have to be on the road in these early hours be cognizant of that fact and do not drive into water that you are unsure about the depth. It only takes a few inches of moving water to move a vehicle off the roadway and even less water to cause a vehicle to hydroplane at freeway speeds.

As you attempt to fall back to sleep and wait for the thunder and lightning to subside, why don't you take a moment to contemplate these facts about where we live. Are there any more that we need to include?