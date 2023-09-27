Student Allegedly Threatens to Blow Up Abbeville High School with Backpack Full of Bombs

ABBEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after his alleged threats to kill certain students and bomb Abbeville High School were tracked down by detectives.

Get our free mobile app

Abbeville Police say the call came in just before 9:00 p.m. on September 4th saying that he was going to bomb the school the next morning around 9:00 a.m. The voice told authorities that he attends the school, was being bullied, and planned to kill four specific students as well as any one else that would be in his way. The stated that he currently had a backpack full of bombs that was enough to blow up the whole school.

Abbeville High School, google street view Abbeville High School, google street view loading...

Another call came in 10 minutes later saying these threats were no joke, even though he knew officers would evacuate or cancel school. Authorities described the voice as being low, deep and having an accent. It was also apparent that a voice changing/distorting app was being used and later confirmed to be a text now/text free app to generate non-traceable numbers.

Detectives were able to track down the suspect, however, using a subpoena to get record from the company that runs the app and obtaining IP addresses. Authorities then tracked down the most used IP address as a Cox internet/Wi-Fi user. They then got a specific address by way of subpoena from Cox. This led Abbeville PD, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Investigations Division, Erath Police as well as Abbeville and Erath High Schools to identify a suspect, who currently sits in a juvenile detention facility after authorities obtained his electronics as evidence.

Charges are being filed within the jurisdiction of Abbeville PD as well as the possibility of other charges in other jurisdictions.