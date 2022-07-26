Summer Storms Likely Across South Louisiana Again Today

Mother Nature is very set in her ways and one of the things "she" is very adamant about is balance. You see nature is always seeking to cool what's too hot and heat up what is too cold. Throw in an abundance of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and you'll wish you hadn't left your umbrella in that place you stopped for lunch.

South Louisiana is in a typical summer pattern. This means a decent chance of showers almost every afternoon between the hours of noon and sundown. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles is suggesting more of those air-mass thunderstorms again today.

However, the most likely scenario for rain will happen to the east and southeast of the city of Lafayette. That doesn't mean that municipalities such as Eunice, Lake Charles, and Leesville won't see showers, it's just that places like Breaux Bridge, Morgan City, and Pierre Part will have a better chance of rain today.

The biggest problem that we have with these pop-up showers is their intensity. No, they usually aren't severe in nature but they do tend to dump a lot of water over a small area in a short time. That means you can walk out of the grocery store pushing your cart and in the:45 seconds it takes to get to your car the skies can go from bone dry to wet t-shirt contest.

Rain chances for the Lafayette area and points east are about 60% according to the weather service for this afternoon. Points west will have a more typical rain chance of 40% or less. The further north you go the rain chances drop and the temperatures will rise. A large chunk of north Louisiana is under a heat advisory again today.

The good news in all of this is that the high-pressure system that is kicking up the moisture is also keeping any tropical development at bay. There is also a nice plume of Saharan Dust flowing over the Gulf of Mexico too. This "high and dry" scenario is bad for hurricanes and I don't mind that at all.

Our advice if you find yourself out in one of these downpours is to just say put. Chances are the heaviest of the heavy rain will only last for a few minutes and then things will dry up nicely. But the extra moisture will mean more humidity and less control of your hair.

The long-range forecast doesn't show any break in this pattern anytime soon. But at least the heat index isn't going to climb well above 100 degrees.