Stormy Friday to Usher in Beautiful Weather for Louisiana Weekend

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office say Louisiana should have a wonderful weekend of weather. But to get to those bright blue skies and fall temperatures we're going to have to go through a few bumpy thunderstorms between now and Saturday.

Across many parishes, in Louisiana, high school football games have been moved from Friday night to tonight. The reason is a rather large risk of rain and the threat of strong thunderstorms, especially during the late afternoon and early evening hours of Friday.

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles currently has a 50% chance of showers and storms in the forecast during the day on Friday. That jumps to an 80% probability for Friday night. Showers and storms should be moving out of the area with only a residual shower left behind for Saturday morning.

KATC Television's Rob Perillo appears to be in close agreement with the National Weather Service assessment. Here's what Rob's GRAF Model projection predicts for the late afternoon hours on Friday.

As you can see the model projection indicates a lot of rain in and around the area just about the time many high school football games would be getting underway. Now, there are still many games on the schedule, and some of those games will likely have a weather delay, especially early in the evening.

If you're wondering about rainfall and whether we will get enough precipitation to actually alleviate some of the water shortages we've experienced in our lawns and gardens, the answer is yes. We should get a decent soaking but not real flooding rains.

The GRAF Model solution calls for a little less rainfall than the Euro Model, shown above, does. Regardless, we'll all likely see some kind of rain. Some of us will see a lot more than others.

The rain should be ending during the morning hours on Saturday and the rest of the weekend through Halloween Monday should be sunny and comfortable.