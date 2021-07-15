Sunscreen Recalled

Summer is here, and with it, many opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities, especially here in Louisiana. It's one of the best parts about living in the Sportsman's Paradise! But of course, being outside so much means that we really need to take advantage of the many sunscreens available online and at retail locations.. And at my house, we never leave home without the sunscreen during the summer months.

According to CNN, officials at Johnson and Johnson have issued a voluntary recall of five aerosol Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen lines that are sold in the United States. The reason behind the recall is listed as concerns about the products containing low levels of benzene, which is a carcinogen.

Johnson & Johnson told CNN that if customers have purchased the products they should dispose of them while they are investigating what caused the products to contain benzene. A company spokesperson said the benzene "would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences" in daily exposure, and it is recalling the products "out of an abundance of caution. We are working to remove these products from the market and will provide consumers with a refund." The aerosol products affected are listed below.

Neutrogena Beach Defense

Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport

Neutrogena Invisible Daily

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer

Aveeno Protect + Refresh