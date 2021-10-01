Coppertone Recalls Five Sunscreens, Adults and Kids

One of America's leading sunscreen makers, Coppertone, has issued a recall on five of its sunscreen products, "out of an abundance of caution". The company claims the sunscreens have the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

Per the recall notice posted on Cooertone.com, the sunscreens contain the chemical benzene that could cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The recall includes Pure & Simple SPF 50, Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50, Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50, Sport Mineral SPF 50 and travel-size Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has posted the recall notice on fda.gov.

What You Need to Know

Coppertone is voluntarily recalling specific lots of five Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products manufactured between the dates of January 10, 2021 and June 15, 2021. Coppertone has identified the presence of benzene in these lots of products.

What Coppertone Products Were Voluntarily Recalled

The Specific products recalled are:

Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray (Lot# TN00CJ4, Lot# TN00BR2)



Coppertone Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray (Lot# TN00857, Lot# TN00CJV, Lot# TN00854, Lot# TN00855)



Coppertone Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray (Lot# TN009GH, Lot# TN0083K, Lot# TN0083J)



Coppertone Sport Mineral SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray (Lot# TN008KU, Lot# TN008KV)



Travel-size Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50 1.6 oz aerosol sunscreen spray (Lot# TN00BU3)



Benzene belongs to a class of chemicals called volatile organic compounds, so-called because they evaporate in the air. Benzene is made from coal and petroleum sources and is present in gasoline. As one of the most commonly-made chemicals in the United States, benzene is often used to make many other chemicals. Benzene is also present in cigarette smoke. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Coppertone is advising customers to stop using these products immediately.

Refund Requests

You may request a refund through this website by clicking here.