Woman Claims Expired Sunscreen Caused 2nd Degree Burns

A Tik Tok creator is going viral after she posted videos of what appear to be some very serious burns that she attributed to expired sunscreen. I have to admit, I had no idea that sunscreen actually had an expiration date. I always figured it was like toothpaste or Barbasol Shaving cream, as long as there was "goo" on the inside it was safe to use.

Based on what we've seen on the Tik Tok account of @morganvacala, I am going to pay a lot more attention to those hard to read numbers that are often printed in the most inconvenient place on most product packaging.

An article that was published by Daily Dot Vacala explained that the original incident happened about one year ago. In fact, she posted a Tik Tok video to commemorate the anniversary.

In the video, Morgan explains that she was standing in the exact spot on the exact day she received her burns. She suggests that burns were a result of expired sunscreen and not wearing a hat.

Just for the record, the FDA requires that all sunscreens maintain their original strength for at least three years. While most sunscreen containers do contain an expiration date there are some that do not. The FDA suggests that you write the purchase date on the bottle just to make sure that you know how old the product is before you use it.

The FDA also suggests that you store your sunscreen out of the direct sun and away from excessive heat. I wonder if the FDA actually knows how people use sunscreen? Because direct sunlight and excessive heat are two of the most popular times to use the product. But I think they are referring to proper storage of the product.

Sunscreen professionals say about an ounce of sunscreen should be enough to cover almost every exposed part of your body. The FDA also suggests frequent re-applications as the product can become diluted because of sweat and swimming.

But back to Morgan and her burns. Now, I have gotten some bad sunburns in my day but I don't think I have ever seen anything like this.

And yes, Morgan, in her videos, says that she visited a medical professional following this bad burn and the scope of the skin damage even surprised her doctor.

Several commenters on Morgan's videos suggested that they had similar reactions to Banana Boat sunscreen which is the expired product that Morgan used. The Banana Boat website says their products maintain effectiveness for three years from the date of manufacture. Which is in full agreement with what the FDA suggests.

But there have been stories of other customers having issues with that particular brand of sunscreen. In fact, Health Canada looked into those allegations back in 2017.

What we don't know is how long the product Morgan used had been expired and how long Morgan was in the sun with the expired product on her skin. It is good to see that she is recovering nicely and I did notice that in one of her videos she mentioned that "hats are my new best friend". I can't say as I blame you, Morgan.

