Is Lafayette Finally Getting a Superior Grill?

There is a buzz amongst the foodies in Lafayette and it all surrounds a popular Mexican restaurant with multiple Louisiana locations.

Super Grill feels like it's everywhere in Louisiana BUT Lafayette, and since they opened their first location in Shreveport back in 1983, they have expanded their sizzling fajitas and Superior margaritas to New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and even Birmingham, Alabama.

But still, no Lafayette.

People who have frequented Superior while visiting Baton Rouge, New Orleans, or Shreveport love the atmosphere due to the fact that their restaurants are so festive, making them an ideal choice for birthdays, graduations, or any type of occasion or event that involves a large party.

For as long as I can remember, Lafayette has had Superior on their "wish list" when it comes to establishments that we don't have here in town just yet.

But is the wait for Superior goodness in the Hub City over? According to this post from the Foodies of Lafayette group on Facebook, there may be something shaking when it comes to our very own Lafayette location.

There were multiple guesses, including the recently closed Randol's location on Kaliste Saloom, as well as the building that formerly housed Rickochet Billiards on Ambassador Caffery.

In the past, sources said Superior may have had an interest in the old Don's building in Downtown Lafayette, but nothing panned out.

I reached out to Superior Grill management at both their Baton Rouge location—and while neither would confirm nor deny a Lafayette location, let's just say there was optimism from one of the managers who told me "let's wait and see what happens."

While we have no shortage of Mexican restaurants or margs in Lafayette, #SuperiorWatch is officially on.