There has been speculation of a new restaurant coming to town for some weeks now. However, we could not confirm this information until now.

Superior Grill is coming to Lafayette!

Now I know that there are some people who will say that Lafayette does not need another Mexican restaurant and while I generally agree with them, this restaurant is the exception for me. When I lived in New Orleans this was the place to be really any night of the week. So when I heard that this restaurant may be coming to Lafayette I got really excited. I have always enjoyed myself at this establishment but if you are looking for a recommendation of what to order off the menu then I would have to say that their Margaritas are quite tasty and won’t disappoint.

Where will the new Superior Grill be located?

It will be located in the old Randol’s Cajun Restaurant, at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road.



Want to check out Superior Grill’s menu?

You can look at their menu from the Baton Rouge location here.

We don’t have much more information at this time but we will keep you updated as things become available. For now, you can follow the restaurant’s Facebook page to get updates on the progress that is being made. While I am excited that I will be able to take a walk down memory lane when this restaurant opens I am also excited to see a new restaurant come to Lafayette.

