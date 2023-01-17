A New Japanese Restaurant is Coming to Lafayette

Lafayette is getting another restaurant in the Ambassador Town Center.

This new Teppanyaki restaurant is called Kasai Steakhouse & Sushi and yes it is coming to the area around Costco.

Kasai Steakhouse & Sushi will be at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Spring Farm Road. And will be joined by several other well-known businesses like Jet Coffee, Dave & Buster's, Jersey Mike's Subs, a new hotel, a high-end apartment complex, and a Discount Tire.

Kasai Steakhouse & Sushi

Kasai Steakhouse & Sushi is a 7,200-square-foot restaurant that will feature 12 hibachi tables. These hibachi tables are sure to bring lots of entertainment for guests since they are known to be very interactive and fun for the whole family. Along with the hibachi tables, Kasai will also offer several other traditional and contemporary Japanese dishes.

Kasai Steakhouse & Sushi is owned by local entrepreneurs who are committed to bringing a high-quality and authentic Japanese dining experience to their customers.

Kasai is hoping to open its doors in December of this year.

