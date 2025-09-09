I Joined Costco—Here Are 15 Ridiculous Things I Can Now Buy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — So I finally bit the bullet and got my first Costco membership. I feel like an adult now. Our first trip into this magical land of wholesale was a sensory overload. And, frankly, the savings never stopped.

In fact, it was so overwhelming, I think I only spent $138. Complete amateur hour, I admit.

So, after spending way too much time researching what's currently available, I've compiled a list of the most wonderfully ridiculous things I could theoretically purchase with my shiny new membership card. These are real items, with real prices, available right now. And yes, I'm definitely considering some of them.

What Louisiana Families Need to Know About Costco's Weirdest Offerings

1. A Kilogram of Caviar for $1,999.99

Costco's priciest caviar option is currently the Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar Kilo Pack, which costs a whopping $1,999.99. This 35.2-ounce tin is intended to serve at least 40 people and comes with two large mother-of-pearl spoons. Because nothing says "I shop at a warehouse store" like serving $2,000 worth of fish eggs at your backyard barbecue.

2. A 90-Ounce Candle That Looks Like a Trash Can

The warehouse club sells a 90-ounce Antiga 1860 Candle, which has captured shoppers' attention with its waste basket-like size. This candle burns for approximately 150 hours and costs $79.99. Some Reddit users have dubbed these "trash can candles," and honestly, that's not unfair. It's currently available in four scents, because apparently when you're buying a candle the size of a small appliance, options matter.

3. One-Ounce Gold Bars for $2,689.99

Costco sells between $100 million and $200 million in gold bars each month, with a one-ounce bar costing about $2,689.99. This is one item you won't be able to buy in bulk, and you have to be quick as it's a hot item with the affluent. Nothing says "casual shopping trip" like picking up some precious metals between the frozen pizza and toilet paper.

4. A 25-Year Emergency Food Supply Kit for $6,000

There's sufficient food to feed a family of four for a whole year, yours for just $6,000. The majority of which have a shelf life of 25 to 30 years. The ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply Kit provides 150 freeze-dried and dehydrated food servings and has a shelf life of up to 25 years. Perfect for when you want to be prepared for the apocalypse but also want to maintain your bulk-buying lifestyle.

5. A $319,999.99 Pink Diamond Engagement Ring

The most expensive ring on the website is a 1.54 ct pink diamond ring retailing for $319,999.99. Because when you propose, why not do it with a ring that costs more than most people's houses? From emerald to princess cut, solitaire to clustered diamonds and platinum to yellow gold, Costco's selection of sparkly rings is impressive.

6. A 2-Person Outdoor Sauna for $3,299.99

The Almost Heaven Duet 2-Person Outdoor Sauna, a barrel-shaped, red cedar sauna that costs $3,299.99 online. This product offers a traditional wet and dry sauna experience, featuring a six-kilowatt Finnish heater with sauna stones. Nothing says "I'm a serious Costco member" like installing a personal spa in your backyard that you bought next to the bulk shampoo.

7. Musical Instruments Including Saxophones and Pianos

From saxophones to ukuleles, the instruments you'll find online at Costco.com will inspire you to start a band. Costco can sell you a Roland CG-1 Mini Grand Digital Piano Bundle to the tune of $5,000. Because clearly the logical next step after buying a 48-pack of toilet paper is starting your music career.

8. A Casket for Under $1,400

Costco sells caskets that come in different colors and materials. These are all available online with prices ranging from $1,300 to $1,600, though there are more options available for Costco Next members. It's the ultimate one-stop shopping experience – you can literally plan your entire life cycle at Costco.

Timeline and Louisiana Shopping Opportunities

9. Giant Outdoor Playsets That Are "House-Sized"

A playset that's pretty close to the size of a house ought to do the trick. Current options include the Kidkraft Modern Outdoor Swing Set for $799.99, which comes complete with two belt swings and an acrobat, an upper play deck, a rope wall and rock/slat combo wall, a wavy slide, and a vinyl pet door. Because why have a simple swing when you can have a backyard theme park?

10. A 6.6-Pound Tub of Nutella for $22

The 6.6-pound tub available at Costco. The price tag is just $22. That's roughly 105 ounces of chocolate-hazelnut spread, which translates to enough Nutella to last either one month or one weekend, depending on your self-control and relationship status.

11. Dom Perignon Champagne at "Warehouse Prices"

Dom Perignon Champagne is considered one of the finest in the world. On average, a 750-ml bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne costs around $400. However, Costco shoppers maintain that a bottle in the warehouse sells for around $240. Costco is the world's biggest retailer of Dom Perignon. Because sometimes you want to celebrate in style while still using your warehouse club membership.

12. La Mer Face Cream for $279.99 (Normally $390)

The 2-ounce jar costs $390 at Sephora, but Costco sells it for $279.99, or $140 an ounce. That's right – you can buy luxury skincare next to the 36-pack of paper towels. It's the perfect way to maintain your glow while living that bulk-buying lifestyle.

13. A Limited Edition Pool Table (Previously Available)

While Costco has previously sold unique items like the Mario Andretti Limited Edition Pool Table with real rims, tires and working headlights - a replica of the car Andretti raced in 1969 to clinch his historic Indianapolis 500 win for $20,000 - these specialty items come and go. The beauty of Costco is you never know what extraordinary item might appear next in their rotating inventory of the wonderfully unnecessary.

14. A Le Creuset 170-Piece Ultimate Cookware Set for $4,999.99

The Le Creuset 170-piece Ultimate Cookware Set is specifically for those who appreciate the finer things in life. The exclusive set comes in Marseille blue and includes 170 pieces of the brand's Cast Iron, Stoneware, Stainless Steel, Silicone, Wine tools, accessories, and much more. It has so much stuff that it ships in six boxes on a pallet. When you need cookware that arrives on a pallet, you know you've made it.

15. Luxury Watches Including Rolex and Omega

Costco has sold Rolex watches and that they move quickly when available. Other watch brands Redditors have seen in stores include Cartier, Omega, Tag Heuer, Breitling, and Patek Philippe. Currently, the most expensive is the Omega De Ville Prestige Two Tone Automatic Men's Watch, 36.8mm with a yellow gold and stainless steel case and bracelet. Because nothing says "I'm financially responsible" like buying a luxury timepiece during your grocery run.

What Happens Next for Louisiana Costco Members

The reality is, Costco has turned shopping into an extreme sport. You walk in for laundry detergent and somehow find yourself seriously considering whether you really need a personal sauna or a kilogram of caviar. It's retail therapy meets warehouse psychology, and apparently, it works.

"Affluent people love a good deal," explains Hamilton James, Chairperson of Costco's board. And that's exactly the trap – these aren't just ridiculous purchases, they're ridiculous purchases at allegedly great prices.

So here I am, armed with my new membership card and a dangerous amount of knowledge about what's available. Will I actually buy any of these things? Probably not. Will I spend an unreasonable amount of time browsing them online and convincing myself I need a 90-ounce candle? Absolutely.

After all, that's what Costco membership is really about – the illusion that you could buy a Mario Andretti pool table if you wanted to, right next to your 24-pack of paper towels. And honestly? That's kind of beautiful.