LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana families who bought popular Oster countertop ovens from local Costco and Walmart stores need to stop using them right now. According to the CPSC, the oven doors can close without warning and burn people. Nearly 100 people have already been hurt.

The recall covers over 1.2 million Oster French Door Countertop Ovens sold across Louisiana from August 2015 through July 2025. According to Sunbeam Products, the company has gotten 95 reports of doors closing on people, including two second-degree burns.

What Louisiana Families Need to Know About the Recall

Check your oven’s model number if you bought it at Costco, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Amazon, or Overstock. Four model numbers are recalled: TSSTTVFDXL, TSSTTVFDDG, TSSTTVFDMAF, and TSSTTVFDDAF.

Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission loading...

The problem happens when the glass doors slam shut while you’re reaching into the hot oven. Your hands or arms can get trapped inside. Look for “Oster” printed on the front bottom right of your oven.

Find your model number on a label on the back of your oven or on the box it came in. All four recalled models have the same broken door problem.

How to Get Your Free Repair Kit in Louisiana

Stop using your oven right away and call Sunbeam Products for a free repair kit. The company will send you a clip that stops the doors from closing.

Louisiana residents can get their repair kit by:

Calling Sunbeam Products at 800-334-0759 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday)

Going to recall.oster.com

Going to www.oster.com and clicking “Product Recalls”

The repair kit has a clip that holds the doors open when you reach inside. It comes with instructions and a video showing how to put it on. You don’t need any tools.

Timeline and Louisiana Consumer Options

These ovens were sold at Louisiana stores for almost 10 years, from August 2015 through July 2025. They cost $140 to $250. Costco customers can either get the free repair kit or return the oven to any local Costco for a full refund.

Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017 Getty Images loading...

If you bought your oven somewhere else, call the manufacturer for the repair kit. The company hasn’t said they’ll give refunds or replacements to customers who didn’t shop at Costco.

Stores can’t sell these ovens anymore. Louisiana retailers have pulled them from shelves.

What Happens Next for Louisiana Consumers

This is one of the biggest kitchen appliance recalls in years. Louisiana health officials say families should check all their countertop ovens since these models were popular here.

If one of these ovens hurt you, take pictures of your injuries and keep your medical records. Call Sunbeam Products to tell them what happened. The company is keeping track of all injuries for the federal investigation.

Louisiana residents with questions can also call the Consumer Product Safety Commission at 800-638-2772 or go to SaferProducts.gov to report dangerous products.