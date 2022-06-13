A Jennings man was arrested Sunday after officials with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office says he ended up fighting with someone who was in the home that he broke into that day.

A call was received at the Sheriff's department about a man who was breaking into the home on Gallaugher. Deputies say the suspect, 42-year-old Harry Glenn Robinson, removed the window air conditioning unit in one of the rooms. The grandmother called the police when this all started to occur.

The story doesn't end there though. Officials report that Robinson is the ex-boyfriend of the woman's granddaughter. They say when he got into the home he started a verbal argument with the grandaughter's new boyfriend.

A verbal argument was not the only trouble as the situation began to escalate. Police officials say Robinson went into the kitchen where he grabbed a knife.

He was arrested and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on several charges including the following:

Two counts of Aggravated Assault

One count of Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault

One count of Home Invasion

