Suspect Identified in Shooting That Caused Lockdown of Loreauville Schools
Anthony Terrell Mallery has been identified as the alleged shooter in an incident that caused schools in Loreauville to be locked down on Tuesday morning and left one person hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
The injured victim is currently at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. Detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office say another victim was not injured.
The incident happened in the 200 block of Boutte Road in Loreauville. Investigators say Mallery was identified as the alleged shooter within thirty minutes and - with help from the New Iberia Police Department - was caught in a cane field near the 1400 block of Adrian Street after he was located driving one of the victim's vehicles.
Mallery was taken into custody and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:
- LA RS 14:27/30 2 Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder
- LA RS 14.68.4 Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- LA RS 14:108.1 Flight from an Officer
- LA RS 14:55 Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- LA RS 32:53 Driving without a License
- LA RS 14:95.1 Possession of firearm by Convicted Felon
- LA RS 14:67.15 Theft of a Firearm
- LA RS 14:108 Resisting an Officer
- LA RS 15:574.2 Parole Violation
