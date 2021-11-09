Shooting Leads to Lockdown at Loreauville Schools

Iberia Parish sheriff's deputies say they've arrested a gunman who shot another person this morning.

According to Deputy Katherine Breaux, that shooting happened around 8 a. m. on Boutte Road.

Breaux would confirm only that deputies are investigating a shooting. Breaux said she could not provide any other details to the public right now.

A witness called KPEL to tell us the shooting happened across the street from the village's post office. That witness tells us two brothers were arguing when one shot the other in the face. The witness says the victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Mayor Brad Clifton tells KPEL that Loreauville's schools were placed on lockdown immediately after the shooting. A parent of a student at one of the Loreauville schools tells us that lockdown was lifted just before 9 a.m.

Breaux told us residents of Loreauville were urged to stay inside their homes during the search for the suspect. Residents may now go about their business.

If you know anything about this case, call Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

