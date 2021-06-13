Suspect in Lafayette PD Parking Lot Shooting Was Victim In I-10 Incident

Police say the suspected gunman who shot at six people outside the Lafayette Police Department on Friday night was the target in another shooting on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

According to investigators, Artrella Andrus shot at six men from a moving vehicle near the Lafayette Police Department's parking lot near the corner of West University Avenue and Coolidge Street. The victims, investigators say, were all aged 19 or 20 and had just left a nearby apartment complex. Three of the men were struck by bullets. They were taken to an area hospital, where they are listed as stable.

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say deputies from West Baton Rouge Parish contacted them over the weekend about this case and another that might be related. Lafayette investigators say the West Baton Rouge deputies told them the suspect in Friday's shooting was also a victim in another shooting that happened on Interstate 10. According to a report by the Advocate, Andrus was wounded hours later while traveling on that highway. Officials have not said if the two cases are related.

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested Andrus on a warrant out of Lafayette. He will be transferred back to Lafayette Parish, where he will face six counts of attempted first-degree murder.