Tabasco Releases New Mouthwash, Toothpaste, and Dental ‘Flauce’

I got excited when I read that Tabasco had released a new mouthwash, toothpaste, breath strips, and dental "flauce". And then I checked the date. Oh well, it was good for the 5 seconds it lasted.

But seriously, would you consider a hot sauce-flavored anything other than hot sauce?

Before we totally disregard the premise, let's look at the products that Tabasco actually, truly, really does produce.

In the world of hot sauce, the Louisiana-based Tabasco brand is probably the most recognized. Found in restaurants, grocery stores, markets, and homes across the globe, the iconic diamond logo makes this Cajun feel at home wherever I go.

And if you haven't tried anything but their "original" hot sauce, you have a lot of work to do. According to Wikipedia, Tabasco produces several varieties of the famous sauce:

Buffalo Style Hot Sauce

Cayenne garlic

Chipotle-based smoked

Family Reserve

Habanero

Jalapeño-based green

Original Red sauce

Raspberry Chipotle

Roasted Pepper sauce

Rocoto pepper sauce

Scorpion sauce

Sriracha

Sweet & Spicy

I am a fan of the Habanero and the Sriracha sauce. But wait: there's more!

Tabasco chili starter, Tabasco Bloody Mary mix, Tabasco pickles, honey, olive oil, pepper jelly, marinades, barbecue sauces, hot cinnamon candy, so many items!

At their gift shop, I have tried their ice cream (it was good!) and their chocolate (IT WAS AWESOME!).

So let's get back to Tabasco's April Fool's prank: Tabasco Mouth Wash, Toothpaste, Breath Strips, and Dental "Flauce". Would any of these products sell?

I think they would. Let me explain.

You see the image of the Breath Strips above? It clearly says "Pepper-Mint Breath Strips". That tells me that the other products would probably have more of a "Pepper-Mint" flavor than an original Tabasco flavor. Wouldn't you think?

And if your mouthwash doesn't have a kick, do you trust it? What about the toothpaste you currently use: you wouldn't rub that in your eyes, right? Well, how could Tabasco toothpaste be any different? (I'm joking, of course. It seems that at least once a week I miss my mouth and end up getting toothpaste in an eye. Talent, right?)

Anyway, I love it when an international brand has enough of a sense of humor to take part in a good April Fool's post, especially a "local" international company!

