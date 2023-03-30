Get our free mobile app

With April Fool's Day coming up this Saturday you'll need to be on your toes to make sure no one pranks you, including this legendary Louisiana product, Tony Chachere's!

I think we can all agree that cooking in Louisiana just isn't cooking if you don't use Tony Chachere's! No kitchen in Louisiana is complete without a can of Tony's... usually in several different varieties. In fact, one former Louisiana resident that I know recently moved to Denver, CO. When he ran out of his trusty Tony's supply, he decided to try his local grocer before ordering online or asking for a care package. He was able to find his beloved Tony's... he was just shocked to find it in the 'ethnic' aisle!

I'm not sure that we're a different ethnicity from the rest of the United States in Louisiana, but there's definitely something we corner the market on... and that's good food! We take our spices, like Tony's very seriously in Louisiana. So when the folks at Tony Chachere's decided to pull an April Fool's Day prank four years ago in 2019, folks were either elated or highly concerned.

Personally, I think it's hilarious! Mardi Gras colored shrimp or crawfish anyone? Honestly, it's not a bad idea. Enjoy!

