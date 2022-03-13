Get our free mobile app

If you ask me, I think everyone should have to bow down and acknowledge the great people, places, and things that Louisiana has given to the rest of the world!

Honestly, I could go on and on about all of the things the world should thank us for, from entertainers to our food, to inventions and just good plain fun. After all, Louisiana is responsible for stars like Jared Leto, Louis Armstrong, Harry Connick Jr., Britney Spears, Randy Jackson, Tyler Perry, Jordan Davis, Ellen Degeneres, Reese Witherspoon, Jerry Lee Lewis, and a ton of infamous politicians.

Would reality TV even exist without us? Think about it. We're home to Bayou Billionaires, Duck Dynasty, Southern Charm, Swamp People, Billy the Exterminator, etc...

And when it comes to food, no one can beat Louisiana. Everyone wants a piece of us. Just ask Raising Canes, Church's Fried Chicken, Popeye's, etc...

And don't forget our Louisiana-born athletes like Dak Prescott, Terry Bradshaw, Leonard Fornette, David Toms, Hal Sutton, Joe Ferguson, Karl Malone, etc...

I say all of the above to prep you for the top ten things I think the world should thank Louisiana for. Here we geaux! (Should we include words like 'Geaux'?)

Here are the Top 10 Things the World Should Thank Louisiana For

