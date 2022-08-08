Tanker Transporting Flammable Liquid Crashes in Scott

It was a scary situation in Scott on Sunday when Scott firefighters working a single-vehicle crash noticed a small leak coming from the tanker, which was transporting an extremely flammable liquid.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says his crew responded to the crash in the 100 block of Roger Road just before 2:00 PM.

photo from Scott Fire Department photo from Scott Fire Department loading...

He said his firefighters noticed the leak coming from a rear vent pipe of the tanker truck, which was carrying propylene oxide. That's when they asked for help from the Lafayettte Fire Department's Haz-Mat unit to stop the leak. Not only did the Haz-Mat unit do that but they also put in place equipment to monitor air throughout the area to make sure that no contaminates entered the atmosphere.

Then came the task of removing the semi-tractor and trailer from the roadway and taking them to a secured location so workers could transfer the hazardous materials insided the trailer into another trailer.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

19 Straight Up Facts You Can't Argue with About Louisiana Louisiana is truly a melting pot of cultures, consciousness, and sensibility. We have it all from the perfectly straight-laced to ridiculous and sublime. But one thing's for sure you can count on these 19 facts to be real, no matter where in the state you happen to be.