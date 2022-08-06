Saint’s training camp kicked off last week and there has been plenty of content coming out that has fans excited for this upcoming season. The most buzz and excitement has been around the return QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas. Winston missed over half the season with an ACL tear and Thomas missed the entire season with an ankle injury. Fans are excited that both players are working on their game and their connection. Winston even praised his top target on his return.

Winston has made several personal appearances to the High School’s facilities and even gave them a heart-felt speech. After his last visit, Winston made a promise to the team that he would have them come visit at the Saint’s facilities to watch a practice.

Jameis delivered on that promise and had the team come watch a training camp practice in the team’s indoor facilities. The team got great seats as they were allowed to watch practice up close and personal from the sideline.

After Practice, Winston went over to the team to talk and sign a few autographs. He also called over his teammate Michael Thomas to come and meet the young men. The team’s reaction was absolutely priceless.

This gets me just as excited to watch Winston and Thomas on the field this season as all the highlights do. This shows that the Saint’s mean more to people than just winning games.

