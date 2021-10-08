Target Adds ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Plan for Customers

The holidays are quickly approaching, and for some of us that brings on a lot of anxiety about how we will pay for all those extra purchases. Especially after a year and a half of shutdowns, quarantines, and cutbacks due to the pandemic. What should be the most wonderful time of the year can turn into a financial nightmare. But it doesn't have to be a crisis if you plan a little bit early. And one of our nation's biggest retailers is here to help with that.

Ahead of an anticipated busy holiday season, Target has announced that they are partnering up with Sezzle and Affirm to offer an installment plan for customers to pay for their purchases.

Target has joined Amazon and Walmart, Macy’s and Bed Bath & Beyond, and Paypal in offering the service this year. Target’s president of financial and retail services Gemma Kubat told USA Today that “Through our partnerships with Sezzle and Affirm, we’re offering guests additional flexible payment options that meet even more of their needs no matter how they choose to shop." Installment plans should not be confused with layaway options from retailers, and they are becoming more and more popular with younger consumers, who might not qualify or have as many credit cards as older customers.

Target tells USA Today that the new options allow consumers to buy what they need to “take advantage of our best deals” and pay at a pace that works for them. The announcement comes ahead of their Three Day Deal Days Sale this weekend, which officially kicks off the holiday season for Target.