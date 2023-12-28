Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Whether we believe the tales or not, Louisiana residents will find tasty ways to incorporate the required pork, cabbage, and black-eyed peas into their meal on New Year's Day. Who wouldn't hedge their bets on health, wealth, and luck?

Serving up the New Year's trio doesn't have to be the same ole same ole.

We've found a few tempting twists to help you change up your menu just a bit.

Check out these suggestions and enjoy!

Tabasco published the recipe, and the star ingredient is black-eyed peas. The recipe sounds fairly easy to make, and the dish would be great as an appetizer if you're having friends over to ring in the New Year.

What's easier than getting it all in one delicious dish? Louisiana folks love to head to the beaches of Alabama and Florida, and most are familiar with Publix grocery stores. The shared a recipe that includes all three New Year must-haves. With some Cajun kitchen skills, we bet you could kick the flavor on this stew up a notch to make it worthy of a south Louisiana table.

The Maebell's recipe website may not originate in Cajun Country, but the idea for soup is certainly a great place to start. Add whatever seasonings you think are necessary for it to please your south Louisiana palate. You could substitute the ground beef for ground pork, put it all together in the crock pot, and let it cook. Watch a movie, read a book, take a nap. Nothing wrong with relaxing on New Year's Day!

Delicious cabbage rolls hit the spot every time, no matter what day it is! They take some time to make, but the return on investment is priceless. The recipe shared here includes ground beef but, as with the soup, you could certainly substitute ground pork. Cook a side of black-eyed peas, and you are eating well.

A Facebook friend from Louisiana shared this with me and swears it is fantastic. The dip is another great appetizer you can put out with chips while you wait for that pork roast to get nice and tender. The cheese adds a nice twist, too!

When I was a little girl, my mom made Hoppin' John often. We were a family of 7 children, and the dish was economical. Black-eyed peas are the main ingredient, and you can actually add whatever kind of pork you prefer: bacon, sausage, or cut up pork. Add a side of smothered cabbage or cole slaw and voila! The perfect New Year's Day meal.

The case could be made that the jambalaya is essentially Hoppin' John, but this recipe calls for making it in a rice pot. Any Cajun chef worth his or her Tony's owns a rice cooker. Such an easy way to get the required trio into your meal by adding the aforementioned cole slaw or smothered cabbage on the side.

What's better than chili on a cold day? The Southern Lady Cooks have figured out a way to incorporate at least two of the required ingredients into one delicious dish. Looks yummy!

8 Fresh Fruit Salad Recipes