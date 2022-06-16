Teenage Snoball Stand CEO From Louisiana Gets Support from His Community After Receiving Backlash for ‘Offensive’ Flavor

A teenage snoball stand owner from Louisiana is apologizing after receiving backlash over a flavor that some deemed offensive.

Zein Clayton has made headlines for being a teenager with the #1 snoball in Louisiana. Clayton says he opened The Meltdown Snoballs while isolated during the pandemic. The Brusly teen has since grown his business, quickly becoming a local favorite.

Back in late May, Zein came up with a clever flavor that didn't go over well with everyone. His new 'Blood of Jesus' flavor instantly went viral, but unfortunately, not for all the best reasons.

The flyer for The Meltdown's new flavor even made it to the Facepalm subreddit with over 6 million members. The caption on the photo read "Louisiana, are you OK?"

Some of the commenters couldn't even believe the poster was real—assuming that it was some type of joke.

But the poster was real—and after receiving the backlash, Clayton says he ripped down the sign and personally posted the following apology on The Meltdown's official Facebook page.

The post got multiple shares and comments, but every single person who took the time to type out a message reassured the young business owner that regardless of how the situation unfolded, he still had the community's support.

What a lesson for this young entrepreneur to learn so early on in his career. You won't ever please all of the people all of the time, and even when you have the best intentions, sometimes your message won't always land perfectly.

I'll definitely think about stopping by the next time I'm traveling through Baton Rouge.