Reports say that a 16-year-old female accidentally shot her 15-year-old male accomplice after the two lured a man to a hotel room. Apparently, the man was expecting to meet with a prostitute when he ended up in a struggle that resulted in shots being fired.

According to reports, a 15-year-old boy is currently in the hospital after being shot by a 16-year-old girl. Authorities with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reportedly believe that the two teenagers were working together to lure a man to a motel room to rob him.

Apparently, the 15-year-old used the 16-year-old girl as a lure to get the target to a motel in Baton Rouge. The plan seemingly did not go as expected, as a struggle broke out. This is when the girl accidentally shot the boy, per reports.

Currently, both teenagers are facing armed robbery charges and authorities say that the teenagers had three weapons with them at the time of the incident.

The man who was apparently targeted in the incident is reportedly facing charges for soliciting prostitution.

Reports say that the incident occurred at the Baton Rouge West Inn along LA 415 early on the morning of July 25, 2022. The report also adds that the mother of one of the teenagers involved apparently reserved the room.

The investigation is still ongoing.

