Mother's Day is ten days away, and if you haven't gotten a gift yet we have some great ideas for you that your mom will love.

Grandmother, mother and daughter are smiling ThinkStock loading...

If you're still thinking about what to get Mom this year, a recent poll shows that mothers really appreciate the personal stuff.

Get our free mobile app

Ten Gifts Your Mother Will Love For Mother's Day:

10. Getaways or vacations

9. Clothing or shoes

8. Household gifts

7. Electronics

6. Jewelry

5. Flowers

4. Gift cards or gift certificates

3. Chocolate, fruit arrangements, or other edible gifts

2. Personalized gifts

1. Homemade gifts