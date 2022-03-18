In a giant surprise, the Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson but had to give up a lot to get him.

According to Adam Schefter, the deal is for $230 million guaranteed.

It's a steep price to pay, but one Cleveland was willing to pony up in order to acquire a franchise quarterback and move on from Baker Mayfield.

It's a shocking twist, as all reports suggested Watson was going to decide between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

The fact that Watson has a cloud hanging over him, and the bidding was believed to be between two arc-rivals had social media stirring for days, torn between whether they wanted their favorite team to trade a bundle of assets for a franchise quarterback that currently has 22 civil suits of alleged sexual assault.

Social media reaction to the news has been mixed.

A radio host in Atlanta named Jake who changed his twitter handle to @cantguardjake "reported" yesterday that Watson was going to sign with the Falcons. After news broke today of Watson choosing the Browns, Jake deactivated his twitter account.

Although a grand jury in Houston declined to indict Watson on criminal charges of alleged sexual assault and inappropriate conduct with masseuses, he still faces 22 civil suits related to the same matter.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell could also suspend Watson for a number of games, as the league has yet to discipline him regarding the allegations.

On Wednesday morning, Watson was in a civil deposition testifying on the allegations against him.

Due to his legal matters, Watson did not play a snap for the Texans last season. Prior to the 2021 season, he was a three-time Pro Bowler who led the league in passing yards in 2020.

Undeniably talented, Watson currently holds a number of impressive NFL records, including the highest career completion percentage (67.8%), as well as most completions (28) with a perfect passer rating.

In the end, Watson elected Cleveland, surprising everybody.

How do you feel about Watson not landing in the NFC South?

