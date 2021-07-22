Texas and OU Contemplating a Jump to the SEC?

The off-season or I guess in this case preseason for college football always gets interesting. Especially when conferences host their annual media days. The Southeastern Conference recently wrapped up their mid-summer gabfest in Birmingham.

Oddly enough one of the bigger stories coming out of those media days sessions involved two schools that are not even members of the conference. I am speaking of the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma. That story was first reported by the Houston Chronicle newspaper.

(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

According to the story in the Chronicle, an announcement concerning the possible addition of Texas and OU to the SEC lineup of schools could be coming in the next couple of weeks. Should that happen it would bring the total number of SEC member schools from 14 to 16. It would also make the SEC the undisputed best football conference in the nation.

Okay, the SEC already is the best football conference but adding Texas and Oklahoma would certainly make up for the fact that Vanderbilt and Missouri are members too.

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

As you might imagine the news of the possible addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC did not sit well with Texas A&M. That university bolted from the Big 12 nine years ago.

Let's face it losing Texas and OU to the SEC would mean the end of the Big 12. Should the two teams join the SEC it would also affect LSU and here is how that might happen.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

According to the unnamed source in the Houston Chronicle report, Alabama and Auburn would shift from the SEC West, where they annually battle LSU for supremacy and move them into the SEC East. Texas and Oklahoma would take those spots in the SEC's western division.

The addition of the two Big 12 teams would also create a bit of a reunion in the form of an annual meet-up between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies. To me, that's one of the greatest rivalries in college sports and should have never been allowed to die.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

I also hope the schedule makers, should this change actually unfold, would allow LSU and Alabama to still meet once a season. They might not because the addition of Texas and OU would put them in different divisions of the conference.

Whether or not this "annexation" of the Longhorns and Sooners will ever come to fruition is still a long way from being determined. I for one would support not only a mega-conference but I would support having to earn your way in, but that's just me doing everything I can to keep Ole Miss out of the discussion.