This Texas City is #1 For Million Dollar Homes in the Whole State
We've all heard the stories of great migration from to Texas. According to Quartz, The Lone Star State saw a whopping 310,000 new residents that moved in from other states and topped the list of states with the most new citizens in 2021. That means that more than quarter of a million people decided they wanted to be Texans during the middle of the global pandemic. Not everyone that moved in was loaded, but now we know where the ones that were love to live the most.
While it's common knowledge that the home market is competitive, the word out of Austin, Texas is that "competitive" isn't a strong enough word. According to a report from KVUE, the capitol of Texas is also the home of the most million-dollar homes in the entire state!
Just think about it - Texas is a huge state with lots of big cities. Dallas, Ft. Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and more have lots of new and old money - but according to the report, Austin has grown exponentially more than all of them. The numbers show that weird-old Austin has seen the number of $1 million + homes triple in the last two years. In 2020, Austin's share of homes in this price range was about 3.9%. In 2021, that number jumped to 12.3%