Texas Man Arrested for Driving with a Lit BBQ Grill in His Truck

A Houston area man was arrested last week for a violation even one experienced law officer said, "was a new one to me."

Jay Rojas was arrested by Harris County (Houston) Sheriff's deputies for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance, but that's only part of the story.

The deputies who pulled over Rojas quickly discovered that the source of the flames was a lit BBQ pit.

According to officers, Rojas displayed signs of intoxication and failed a field sobriety tests. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine. Rojas was arrested at the scene and later booked into Harris County Jail.

Here's a description of the arrest from a social media post from a Harris County Constable:

On January 5, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 21400 block of Aldine Westfield Road in reference to reports of a truck on fire. Upon deputies arriving, it was discovered that driver was traveling with a lit BBQ pit in the bed of his truck creating a large fire.

The driver was identified as Jay Rojas who displayed signs of intoxication. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted and it was discovered that he was intoxicated. He was also found to be in possession of Cocaine.

Jay Rojas was arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond and court information have not been set at this time.

As of the weekend, Rojas was in custody and bail had not been set.

