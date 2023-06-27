This amount of money is almost laughable for most people in the state of Texas including myself. I was looking around at real estate that is currently for sale in the state of Texas and found that a new listing in Houston, Texas is now the most expensive home on the market. The previously most expensive home on market in Texas was listed at $60 million, but this new listing in Houston, Texas is $65 million dollars.

When people say everything is bigger in Texas, I think that homes like this come to mind, this home is gigantic with a total of 22,000 square feet. The home address is 107 Timberwilde Lane in Houston, Texas 77024. The home comes with 8 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, and 3 half bathrooms. The stunning home sits on 8.978 acres of land and comes with a garage that has room for 5 vehicles.

This Houston Home is Beyond Incredible

As you would expect, with this home being the most expensive Texas home on the market, it’s amazing in every aspect. It’s in one of the most prestigious places to live in Houston, with a personal 24-hour guard house to make sure your family is safe at all times. Beyond the main home there is also a two-bedroom guest house with its own private pool and spa.

Let’s Look at the Pictures

You must look at the stunning photos of this amazing property. Even if this home is beyond your budget, you will enjoy looking at everything this property has to offer. Let’s take a peek inside the most expensive home currently for sale in the state of Texas.

Stunning $65 Million Dollar Mansion in Houston, Texas This is currently the most expensive home on the market in the state of Texas, located in Houston.