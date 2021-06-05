The 10 Most Dangerous Toys from Your Youth
Ever since the introduction of the Corvair, the government has been working its hardest to keep us safe from products that might not have our health in their best interest.
I did a little crowdsourcing on Facebook the other day with a simple question: what was the most dangerous toy you were ever gifted?
We had a good number of serious answers (and a few that were in jest, but funny!), so I thought I would put together a list of the 10 most dangerous toys from when you were just a young'un.
10 Dangerous Toys from Your Youth
But not everything from when we were kids was bad. Keep reading to see some of the good things to come out of the 80s.