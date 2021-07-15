The 11 Dumbest Answers in “Family Feud” History

For nearly five decades, the game show "Family Feud" has been a part of American pop culture. Since its debut in 1976, the show has had its share of thrilling victories, agonizing defeats, and answers that are just plain stupid.

In September, the show will celebrate the 45th anniversary of its premiere. With that in mind, let's take a look back at the 11 dumbest, most asinine answers provided in the show's history.

Survey says . . .

11: The birthday men dread the most (1988)

This comes from the first season of the Ray Combs era of "Family Feud." It may be the funniest answer of his five-year run as host.



10: "Yogi" (1980)

Who knew Yogi was one of the three bears? I wonder if the three bears ever go on pic-a-nics.



9: Growing Body Parts (1999 and 2010)

It's same question asked in separate shows 11 years apart. What body part gets larger as you get older. Both contestants had the same answer. Viewer discretion is advised.

From 1999:





From 2010:



8: "Turkey!" (1983)

We go to the British version of the franchise, "Family Fortunes," for this clip. This is a rarity in Family Feud dumb answers. The contestant seems to be humoring himself by giving bad answers instead of giving them out of stupidity.



7: "I will not give up on this question!" (1981)

That was Richard Dawson's reaction when apparently none of the contestants understood his question. Hilarity ensued.



6: "Mutual friends" (1984)

The question: What do strangers talk about when they meet at a party? The answer is bad but unremarkable. Richard Dawson's reaction elevates the answer in our survey.



5: "Naked grandma" (2010)

One of the two most famous answers from the Steve Harvey era of "Family Feud." It's an answer that left Harvey speechless.



4: "-cupine" (2012)

The other of the two most famous bad answers of the Steve Harvey era of the venerable game show. I'll give the contestant credit. It was a creative answer.



3: "Chicken" (2020)

We go to the Canadian version of "Feud" for this answer. The contestant plays up the dumb blonde stereotype perfectly by confusing Popeye the Sailor Man with Popeye's Fried Chicken. At least she got free chicken out of the deal.

2: "Alligator" (1977)

The "alligator" response was just one of several dumb responses provided by the York Family during this September 1977 round of Fast Money. The answers were so bad, they prompted Richard Dawson to ask the second contestant, "You don't use narcotics, do you?"

1: "September" (1980)

It's a simple question: In what month of pregnancy does a woman begin to look pregnant? The contestant's response left Richard Dawson in stiches and resulted in the greatest moment in the show's history. The full nine-minute clip is worth the watch.

Seven Times Lafayette Has Been Featured on Jeopardy

10 Television Catch Phrases - Do You Remember the Show?

Television Show Filming Locations You Can Visit

10 of Televisions Most Iconic Cars