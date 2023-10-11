New Orleans, LA (KPEL News) - Shaun Cassidy had girls in the 70s swooning! The then-heart throb is coming to Louisiana to perform at the House of Blues in New Orleans, and there are some interesting facts you likely don't know about him.

Facebook via Shaun Cassidy Facebook via Shaun Cassidy loading...

Frankly, I didn't, and I was a legitimate fan when I was 8-years-old. I wore a very-70s nightgown with his picture, in all his feathered hair glory, emblazoned on the front. I'm not entirely sure where that particular garment ended up, but my mother likely disposed of it while I wasn't looking because I wore it way past the "it still fits" stage.

By the way, Bernadette Lee shares my excitement. His was the first album she bought with her own money!

What You May Know about Shaun Cassidy

Cassidy is the oldest son of Shirley Jones who portrayed the mom in the popular 70s television show The Partridge Family. His half-brother is David Cassidy, another heart throb, who also starred in The Partridge Family.

Facebook via Shaun Cassidy Facebook via Shaun Cassidy loading...

My heart started going pitty-pat when Shaun played Joe, one of the brothers in "The Hardy Boys" series, opposite Parker Stevenson. He wrote on his Facebook page that he and Stevenson had been trying to connect and kept missing each other's phone calls.

Facebook via Shaun Cassidy Facebook via Shaun Cassidy loading...

Musically, he released "Do You Believe in Magic?," "Da Doo Ron Ron," and "Hey Deanie." I'm singing those as I type. His first album "Shaun Cassidy" was released in 1977.

Facebook via Shaun Cassidy Facebook via Shaun Cassidy loading...

What You May Not Know

Shaun Cassidy has been married three times, has seven biological children, and one step-daughter. He's currently married to Tracey Lynne Turner. What a pleasant coincidence! My name is Tracy Lynn.

He has two younger brothers, Patrick and Ryan.

Cassidy appeared in quite a few television shows in the 80s including Murder She Wrote, General Hospital, and Matlock.

Facts that surprised me are that he is both a show writer and producer of popular television programs.

He wrote the pilot for and produced eight episodes of American Gothic. He served as executive producer for the CBS show Cold Case and wrote several episodes. He penned the script for eight episodes of New Amsterdam from 2018 to 2023 and was executive produced the series during that time. Other entries on his resume include Blue Bloods, Hysteria, Hollyweird, and Roar.

The most little-known fact about Shaun is that he developed a line of wines called "My First Crush" that benefit No Kid Hungry.

According the website, Shaun explains how he arrived at the name:

For me, a great bottle of wine is alchemy: a little heart, a lot of soul, some serious skill, and often the pure, blind faith of – dare I say – a first crush.

Where You Can See Him

Cassidy will take the stage at The House of Blues in New Orleans on Saturday, December 2nd. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 10/13.

I may see a road trip to the Big Easy in my future.

20 Rock Artists Who Peaked on Their Debut Album Getting it right the first time can be a blessing and a curse. Gallery Credit: Ultimate Classic Rock Staff