The ’12 Days Of Giftmas’ Are Back To Make Christmas Special For Families At Faith House

'How is Santa going to know where I am?'

That was the line from an adorable little boy that convinced us that we absolutely HAD to do something for the families at Faith House who are there as a result of domestic violence.

For the fourth year in a row, we're teaming up with Faith House to make Christmas wishes come true for families right here in Acadiana.

We're working to make the holidays brighter for 12 local families who have found themselves struggling to get back on their feet as survivors of domestic violence.

But we can't do it alone; so that's where you come in.

We're asking our amazing Hot 107.9 listeners (that's you!) to help us take care of the entire Christmas wish list of one Faith House family a day during the 12 Days of Giftmas.

Each family's Wish List will be posted daily on our website here at 1079ishot.com and updated in real-time as we put each item under the tree for these deserving Faith House families to find on Christmas morning.

In the past, our listeners have always answered the call with generous donations for our local families in need.

The holidays are especially tough for these families who are already going through one of the hardest years of their lives—but with your help, we can help spread a little anonymous holiday cheer at Faith House with the '12 Days of Giftmas.'

Family #1 is covered! Thank you, Acadiana!

Mom and 2 children

Mom: 1. Bath and body works (lotion or body wash) 2. Slippers (size 9) 3. Robe (Large) 4. Bangle bracelets 5. Makeup

Boy 6: 1. Remote control car 2. Hot Wheels 3. Basketball 4. Legos 5. Dinosaur with eyes that light up

Boy 8: 1. Remote control car 2. Hot Wheels 3. Hot Wheels track 4. Monster truck (Gravedigger) 5. Small drone

Family #2 is covered! Thank you, Acadiana!

Mom and 4 children

Mom: 1. Black purse/backpack 2. Spoon set 3. Plates (red if possible) 4. Pots 5. Towels (black)

Girl 4: 1. Toy shopping cart (metal like at Super One) 2. Baby doll (to go in shopping cart) 3. My little Pony (Friendship Shine collection) 4. Play cash register

Girl 8: 1. Bracelet kit 2. Slime kit 3. Kinetic Sand 4. Barbie 5. Barbie

Clothes

Girl 15: 1. Flat iron 2. Headphones 3. Twin sheet and comforter set 4. Lotion and body wash 5. Pink purse

Girl 16: 1. Wii remote 2. Just dance 19 (Wii) 3. Earbuds 4. Bath and body works 5. Gift card to the movies

Family #3

Mom and 3 children

Mom: 1. Dvd player 2. Towel set/washrags 3. Nail polish 4. Adult coloring book 5. Candle wax warmer and wax

Boy 2: 1. Play-doh (Rex the Chomper Dinosaur)2. Trucks 3. Cars 4. Ball 5. Match game

Boy 13: 1 . Clothes (12/14) 2. Legos 3. Football 4. Wii remote 5. Wii game (Mario Kart 8 if possible)

Boy 14: 1. Clothes (14/16) 2. Board games 3. Headphones 4. Skateboard 5. Pokémon cards

Family #3 is covered. Thanks so much!!!

Family #4

Mom and 3 children

Mom: 1. Microwave 2. Silverware 3. Candles 4. Bath and body works 5. Towel set (blue)

Boy 2: 1. Light up toys 2. Cars 3. Trucks 4. Umbrella stroller 5. Baby Shark tablet

Boy 5: 1. Robots 2. Dinosaurs 3. Basketball 4. Monopoly Jr. 5. Cars

Girl 8: 1. Unicorn nightlight 3D 2. Unicorn (stuffed animal) 3. Bracelet making kit 4. Art supplies 5. Slime making kit

Family #4 Got EVERYTHING they wished for.

Family #5

Mom and 3 children

Mom: 1. Cookbook 2. Rice pot 3. Crockpot 4. Kitchen towels 5. DVD player

Girl 6: 1. K inetic sand (sandbox) 2. Baby Alive 3. Stuffed animal (bear) 4. Barbie 5. Barbie clothes

Boy 8: 1. Scoote r 2. Roblox Action collection 3. Smashers T-rex Ice Age 4. Hot Wheels 9 pack 5. Dinosaur toy car

Boy 14: 1. Coat (16/18) 2. Clothes (16/18/) 3. A gift card to Hot Topic 4. Headphones 5. Shoes (men’s 9)