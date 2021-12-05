The 2021 Independence Bowl Features BYU vs UAB

Get our free mobile app

The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will feature the best team in the nation that was left out of the College Football Playoff New Years Six bowl games.

On Saturday December 18th, one of the best teams in the nation at Independence Stadium in Shreveport. The game will be a 2:30pm kickoff, and will be featured on network broadcast TV as ABC will feature the game.

This year's Indy Bowl will feature the BYU Cougars, who put up one of the best resumes in all of college football this year. Check out some of their accomplishments:

This BYU team brings a ton of prestige and attention to the Independence Bowl this year. With all of their wins against Power 5 schools, victories over Conference Champion teams, and their record over the last two seasons (21-3) the Cougars will have a lot of eyes on their bowl game.

BYU is coached by former player (team captain fullback) Kalani Sitake, who has held that position since 2016. He has compiled a 42-28 record over his career at BYU, and has gone 3-1 in bowl games.

On the field, BYU is led by running back Tyler Allgeier who has racked up 1,414 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021. He's rushed for over 100 yards in 6 games this season, and topped 200 yards twice. That 200 yard mark was almost hit a third time, when he ended with 191 rushing yards against Washington State.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has had a great year too. With a 63.9 completion percentage, 2,583 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions. In BYU's biggest game of the year, against Big 12 Champions Baylor, Hall threw for 342 yards and touchdown in the Cougar loss.

Across the field from BYU will be a good story, and an alright team. The University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Blazers will come to Shreveport with an 8-4 record. Landing the premiere Conference USA bowl game spot over nationally ranked UTSA.

UAB has gone to a bowl game every year since their program has returned. The program was actually shut down in 2015, but after coming back in 2017 they have been on a bowl tear.

The signature win on the UAB schedule might be their 21-14 win over Marshall, or their 42-25 win over UTEP.

For UAB to be competitive against BYU, it's probably going to be on their defense. The UAB offense is ranked 110th in the nation in scoring offense. Their leader on offense is running back DeWayne McBride, who has 1,188 rushing yards this year and 12 rushing touchdowns.

BYU has a big offense, and a lot of production, which means UAB might need to fins points in anyway they can in Shreveport.

