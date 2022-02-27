The Commodores Headline 2022 Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival

Get our free mobile app

A full blown Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival deserves a full blown headliner. So for the event's 25th Anniversary, they're going hard.

The May 21st festival has announced that an all-time, legendary band will be topping their festival. The Grammy Award winning band The Commodores will be the headlining act for this year's silver celebration in Natchitoches on the Riverfront.

This is going to be a great night. The Commodores have massive hits like "Brick House", "Fancy Dancer", "Lady (You Bring Me Up)", "Easy", "Three Times a Lady", "Nightshift", and "Too Hot ta Trot". Just those alone will make for a historic night, but that's just the "greatest hits" list, and doesn't include deep cuts that are favorites for fans of the band.

By the way, in case you were wondering what their Grammy Award was for, it was the 1986 Best Rhythm & Blues Vocal Performance – Duo, Group Or Chorus Award for "Nightshift".

To get your Early Bird tickets for the 2022 Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival by heading to their website, and entering your info to get your Early Bird ticket info.

The festival will for sure have more bands added to the lineup over the next few weeks. But they're starting at the top for this Silver Anniversary. Last year there were over 17 bands playing on three stages during the festival. There's no word yet on whether or not there will be that many bands, and that many stages, but we do know one thing. The Commodores won't be along (actually, they could probably handle that with how big this band is, but they won't do that).