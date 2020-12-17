The Grinch Has Been Arrested in Mississippi

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Grinch has been stealing gifts and ruining Christmas since 1957 when Dr.Seuss first published How the Grinch Stole Christmas!. It would appear that we no longer have to live in fear around the holidays as the Grinch has been caught red handed and arrested in Mississippi.

The City of Pearl, Mississippi just released a video titled 'How Pearl PD Saved Christmas!". The 3 minute video shows the Grinch doing Grinch things like stealing gifts from a nursing home and various department stores. Following an investigation into the Grinch's criminal activity, Pearl police were able to hook and book the dastardly Christmas villain. You can watch the hilariously awesome video below:

In all seriousness, in a year that has sucked as hard as 2020 and with so many fun events canceled, it's nice to see that some communities are finding interesting ways to celebrate the holiday.