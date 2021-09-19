The Internet’s 44 Best Clean One-Liner Jokes

Get our free mobile app

The world recently lost a legend in the comedy world when Norm Macdonald passed away at the age of 61.

Norm was probably best known for his run as the host of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update from 1994-1997. Norm's comedy, timing, and delivery were perfect for the jokes that SNL thrived on for that segment. Mostly Norm's great one line style jokes.

After I watched a ton of Norm's Weekend Update segments this week, I started to seek out more one-liner jokes. I bounced all over online, through various websites and message boards, and found some great jokes. So I thought I would share the best with you...