The Little Big Cup restaurant in Arnaudville is putting on a really cool event on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

They will be hosting stars of the daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Red Oak Landing 51LS (a private airstrip and hangar) in Sunset, Louisiana for their 5th event benefiting the Cancer Support Community.

Among the stars that will be there include:

Katherine Lang - "Brooke Logan" (The Bold and the Beautiful)



Matt Atkinson - "Thomas Forrester" (The Bold and the Beautiful)



Scott Clifton - "Liam Spencer" (The Bold and the Beautiful)



Tanner Novlan - "Dr. John 'Finn' Finnegan" (The Bold and the Beautiful)



Christian LeBlanc - "Michael Baldwin" (The Young and the Restless)



Casey Kasprzyk - Supervising Producer (The Bold and the Beautiful)

(Christian LeBlanc grew up in New Orleans and considers Louisiana home.)

According to The Little Big Cup's Facebook post above, other surprise guests are possible as well.

Tickets for this benefit will be going on sale this Wednesday, November 2nd via TheLittleBigCup.com. The ticket prices and more information will also be released at that time.