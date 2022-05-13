The New Orleans Saints Sign First Round Pick Chris Olave

Breaking News, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter the New Orleans Saints have come to terms with first-round pick Chris Olave. The Saints signed Olave to a four-year $19,271,874 deal that is all fully guaranteed.

The Saints officially got their guy. It was apparent to everyone in the world who watches football that the Saints needed a wide receiver. Last season the Saints arguably had the worst wide receiver room in the league. But now by getting Michael Thomas back and adding Chris Olave in that 2nd wide receiver spot the Saints can now put their guys in their natural position. For example, Tre'Quan Smith can now go to the slot wide receiver spot which is better for him and you can put Marquez Callaway in the 4th wide receiver spot.

The Olave pick was huge for the Saints because not only does he give the Saints a bonafide weapon, but it gives Jameis Winston a solid deep threat. When Winston is at his best he is throwing the ball deep. And Olave is the perfect deep threat for Winston & the Saints. Hopefully, this signing along with Trevor Penning can lead to the Saints having a good to great offense this upcoming season.