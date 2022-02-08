The New Pandemic Shortage for 2022 — Canned Biscuits

I must admit, when I see people complaining about shortages of certain items on social media, I can be a bit of a skeptic.

I mean, it is the internet and some of y'all did believe there was a bengal tiger on the loose in Lawtell for crying out loud.

But when I started seeing over and over people complaining about there being a shortage of certain types of canned biscuits and the like, I became a little curious.

After some "crowd-sourcing" on my Facebook page, I'm inclined to believe this is a legit problem right now.

Below is a submitted photo from our friend Naomi Tauzin. This at Target on Ambassador Caffery.

Submitted Photo

Or how about this shot from our own Dave Steel. The picture below is from Albertsons on Ambassador Caffery. He points out that while the biscuits are gone, there is a row of crescent rolls and all the generic brands you could desire.

Staff Photo

And here's one from the Walmart in Breaux Bridge from our friend Victoria Benoit. While not totally bare, the pickins are surely slim.

Submitted Photo

But why are we running short of great brands like Pillsbury and their wonderful selection of canned biscuits, cinnamon rolls, crescent rolls and the like?

After perusing the internet, I really can't find a definitive answer. But after some reading, it simply seems like the trickle down effects of a labor shortage.

General Mills owns Pillsbury and they discussed labor shortages and supply-chain issues in their last earnings call. The company also said it didn't expect the supply-chain issues to improve much in the second half of the fiscal year.

Oh, and furthermore, because of all the above-mentioned, prices may be higher to reflect the situation.

Supply and demand, folks. It looks like more of this in our near-future...

Jim Weaver, Facebook