While a lot of the focus when it comes to Popeye's might be on their chicken - and, in recent years, their chicken sandwiches - there are several other menu items that do capture our attention every now and then.

Their side dishes, like the Cajun rice and green beans, aren't always permanent, but they remain popular. Another popular item on the menu, however, is the biscuits. And, for the first time, it appears Popeye's had innovated their biscuits for a new audience: People who want a dessert biscuit.

This week, Popeye's introduced their new strawberry biscuit, but you may not have long to try it. Via Food & Wine:

On Monday, Popeyes announced the addition of Strawberry Biscuits to its menu. The new dessert item, Popeyes shared in a statement, takes its signature biscuits and balances the salty flavor with the right amount of sweetness thanks to its strawberry bits baked right in, along creamy icing on top. “We are thrilled to introduce the latest culinary creation to our dessert menu, the irresistible Strawberry Biscuits,” Amy Alarcon, the vice president of culinary innovation at Popeyes, said. “The perfect combination of our classic, buttery biscuits and the flavor of ripe, fruity strawberries, Strawberry Biscuits offer a delicious touch of sweetness to any meal.” These sweet biscuits are available now nationwide, but if you want one, you'd better hurry, according to Popeyes, this is a limited-time offering. The biscuits start at $1.79 each, or you can snag two for $2.99 or four for $5.39.

Social media has, so far, been absolutely delighted with the biscuit.

And yes, we can confirm that you can find them in Lafayette. Because it would have been irresponsible journalism to write about this biscuit without tasting it, we had an ethical obligation to try.

The result of our investigative journalism can be seen below.

Family Feast and Big Box Deals

Along with the limited-time biscuit, the chain also announced a new family meal called the Family Feast. It includes six pieces of chicken (regular or spicy), two sandwiches (classic or spicy), two large sides, and four biscuits. That meal starts at $29.99.

The fan-favorite Big Box meal is also back on menus, but now customers have more options. You can choose between the new eight-piece chicken nuggets or the classic two-pieces of signature bone-in chicken. That meal comes with two regular sides and a biscuit, starting at $6.99.

