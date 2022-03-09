The Old Carnival Beach in Carencro Is Up for Sale

A piece of nostalgia is for sale. This slice of many of our childhoods though comes in the form of land...and water.

The land where the old Carnival Beach in Carencro was located has just been put on the market. Ok, officially the address is Sunset, but many associate the 'Cro as its location.

EXP Realty agent Ted Daigle posted the listing yesterday. The old park sits on 36 acres and is listed at $818,500.

Here is the description of the property from the MLS listing:

Many possible uses for this iconic property formerly known as ''Carnival Beach''. Approximately 36 acres of property featuring various elevations and over 480' frontage on I-49 Service Road. Improvements include a 1,563 sq. ft. single-family dwelling, within a fenced portion of the site. Swimming lake is still here, however, you will need to add the sand. Buildings surrounding the lake include one wood frame office, +-1,200 sq. ft. in size, and one large building, +-7,000 sq. ft., that includes a grill area with seating, lounge with a bar, and a covered, open-air pavilion. All in fair condition.

Carnival Beach was a popular local watering hole for years. It opened in August 1962 and was in operation until 1982.

The lake featured a giant slide, a green dragon fountain, and a platform in the middle of the water.

The hangout spot was a great place to swim, camp, or just hang out and listen to live music. The pavilion on the beach featured live music every weekend from the likes of Tommy McLain, T.K. Hulin, The Boogie Kings, Warren Storm, Lil Bob and the Lollipops, and other great acts of the day.

When there was no live band, big loudspeakers blared whatever was on the jukebox.

In 1980, tragedy befell the site. A man from New Iberia drowned there. The park closed down after that and the owners drained the water. It was then they discovered many snakes on the property.

The park remained open for a while, but water activities were banned. The operator's lease ended around 1982, and the park closed.

Later, the grounds were re-opened as the Watering Hole or the Rock and Roll Water Hole, and later as Adventures in Reality. The swimming area, though, never re-opened.

The property was sold to a private individual in 1984, thus closing Carnival Beach forever.

Here are a few pictures of the property from the MLS listing.

