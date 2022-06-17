This beautiful castle is called The Fisherman’s Castle on the Irish Bayou or more commonly referred to as “The Little White Castle” is located at 3337 US-11, New Orleans, LA 70129.

This castle is located on the lake right off of I-10 East. It is a reproduction of a 14th-century castle. The castle was originally built in 1981 by Simon Villemarette. Simon reconstructed this castle for the New Orleans World’s Fair that was held in 1984. However, attempts to get buses and tourists to the castle did not pan out the way organizers thought they would and the castle has become more of a talking point than a tourist destination.

Since the world fair, the house has been sold several times to people who have tried to fix it up and keep it in pristine condition. This castle even survived Hurricane Katrina in 2005, despite being filled with about 12 feet of water.

And just in case you are wondering, yes, the inside of the castle is decorated with medieval decor.

Now that this castle is back up for sale hopefully it can find the right owner who can bring this very interesting property back to life. Listed along with the castle there is the fishing camp located across the street and another empty lot that are included in the latest offer of $500,000.

Take a peek inside the castle here: