Did you know that there are several castles located in Louisiana?

I knew of a few but this list actually surprised me a little bit.

Louisiana actually has some of the most interesting and mysterious castles right here in our own backyard.

Here are a few of the most interesting castles in Louisiana:

1. Old LA State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, LA

Located at 100 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70801.

This castle was built in 1847 and was known as the “Castle on the River.” This site served as the state headquarters for 85 years before it was abandoned for the new state capital in 1932. Tours of the old state capital are free to the public.

2. Layton Castle in Monroe, LA

Located at 1133 S Grand St, Monroe, LA 71202.

This castle was originally built in 1814. This castle is now apartments and also serves as a venue where special events can be held.

3. Chateau de Bon Reve in Sulphur, LA

Located at 1995 N Claiborne St, Sulphur, LA 70663.

This castle was built by Dwaine Allen Ellender. According to Google, it looks like this castle is currently closed to the public however it is still a stunning sight to see.

4. Louisiana Castle in Franklinton, LA

Located at Castle View Dr, 6, LA 70438.

This castle was built as a replica of an English Norman Keep Castle by Dr. Marc Belcher. If you are wanting to have a royal wedding then this is the place for you since they are currently a year-round wedding venue.

5. Le Petit Chateau de Luxe in Mermentau, LA

Located at Castle Cove, Morse, LA 70559.

This castle was named one of the must-see spots in Acadia Parish. Le Petit Chateau has three marble mantles that date back to the 16th century.

6. Fisherman's Castle on Irish Bayou

Located at 3337 US-11, New Orleans, LA 70129.

This castle is located on the lake right off of I-10 East. The castle was originally built for the New Orleans World’s Fair in 1984 by Simon Villemarette. Since then the house has been sold several times to people who have tried to fix it up and keep it in pristine condition.

7. Beauregard's Castle on Fort Proctor, LA

Located at Fort Proctor, Mouth of Bayou Yscloskey, Fort Proctor, St Bernard, LA 70085.

This castle was actually built to help protect the Port of New Orleans from naval attacks. You can see this castle from Shell Beach but if you are wanting to visit it then you will need a boat since it is surrounded by water from Lake Borgne.

Castles may not be the first thing you think of when you think of Louisiana but they are here and are waiting for you to explore them.

