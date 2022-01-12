Housing Market Still Booming in Louisiana

While seemingly every industry in the world is struggling, the housing market continues to stay red-hot in Louisiana.

Every where you look, the world is still trying to put the pieces back together while coming out of the pandemic. From supply shortages to employee shortages and everything in between, it's simply an odd time to be alive these days. Everything just feels different than it was before the pandemic, and sure, things might eventually get back to normal, but part of me believes this is the new normal. However, if there's one market that has been reacted positively post-pandemic, at least here in Louisiana, it's the housing market.

To say that business is booming would be an understatement. Right now, houses that go up for sale in our state are staying on the market for an average of 38 days. Just barely over a month and more times than not, the house is sold long before reaching the two-month mark. That's important because if you look at where the market was just twelve months earlier, it was a different story. In December of 2020, houses in Louisiana would go up for sale and stay on the market for an average of 67 days.

The reason for this booming period is very easy to explain, and is simply a lesson of supply and demand. Basically, there are a lot of buyers in Louisiana right now. However, there's not enough houses to go around. So when houses hit the market, they generally don't sit too long.

The reaosn for our low number of inventory is simple and I bet you already know what it is. Yep, you guessed it, COVID-19. Due to supply shortages, not only are less homes not getting remodeled, but way less new homes are being built. Until that shifts, which could be a while, right now is as good of a time as ever to sell your home.

This 100+ Year Old Historic Beauty is For Sale in Shreveport

Stunning Shreveport Home Has Indoor Pool, Tons of Built-Ins, More